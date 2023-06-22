Mandy, Indiana accomplished the goal set forth for any debut album. The Manchester-bred band earned raves, including making a sizable enough impression to be touted among Uproxx‘s Steven Hyden’s favorite music released in May.

“These feisty Europeans — there are three Brits and one Parisian — kick up quite the foreboding blast of noise on their debut album, I’ve Seen A Way,” Hyden wrote. “Dance grooves and pulsating synths collide with scratchy sonics and largely intelligible vocals that nevertheless communicate a sense of exciting doom and gloom. I suspect that music coordinators for dark prestige dramas looking for a shortcut to sonically convey mental and emotional disintegration are going to have a field day with this record.”

On Wednesday, Mandy, Indiana announced plans to continue spreading their music stateside with their first-ever headlining US shows later this year.

Mandy, Indiana will perform at Baby’s All Right in New York, New York on December 2, The Echo in Los Angeles, California on December 7, and Popscene – Brick & Mortar in San Francisco, California on December 8. Tickets will go on sale here beginning this Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

The exciting news was underscored by the video for their I’ve Seen A Way track “The Driving Rain (18).”

Watch the animated video above, and see all of Mandy, Indiana’s upcoming live dates below.

07/06 — Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/14 — London, UK @ Sebright Arms

07/21 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/22 — Standon, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

08/04 — Tassov, CZ @ Beseda

08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/19 — Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

10/27 — Salford, UK @ The White Hotel*

10/28 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint*

10/29 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Xerox*

10/31 — Sheffield, UK @ Sidney & Matilda*

11/01 — Bristol, UK @ Dareshack*

11/02 — Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store*

11/03 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios*

11/04 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social*

11/05 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin)

11/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

12/02 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene – Brick & Mortar

02/10/2024 — London, UK @ Village Underground

* w/ Slap Rash