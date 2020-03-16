After giving a preview of her new era of music with the recently-released single “Stay With Me,” Margaret Glaspy returns with a live video of her sophomore album’s title track “Devotion.”

To celebrate the release of the new single, Glaspy debuted a live video performance of the song at Brooklyn’s Atomic Studios. Filmed in the same studio where Glaspy recorded Devotion, the singer belts out each lyric with powerful emotion. “It’s a sign of my devotion / When I show you my emotion,” she croons.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Glaspy detailed her songwriting process, describing how Devotion is inspired by Bjork and Alexander McQueen:

“The biggest centerpiece for the record is a sense of vulnerability and earnestness. There’s a part of me that was worked on and revealed in this record that shows me being earnest. My little corner that I found was most interesting was being vulnerable, where you can just say how you feel and not create boundaries around it, living in the gray area intentionally. That was definitely the intent for it, and then in terms of my inspiration, I was trying not to be too clever, tongue-in-cheek or ironic, I suppose, and I think of the people who do that well… I was inspired by Bjork. I think that Bjork does that well in living in a gray area, for sure lyrically. I was watching a lot of McQueen runway. I’m really inspired by Alexander McQueen and I really love his work, that was a really big inspiration for me to make things that felt as masterful as I can make them and also with a soul to them as well. He was very inspiring for me, and also just making music that I felt like he would want to put in a runway show or would want to represent his clothing. It was a compass for me, making the record, I’d make a song and I’d be like, ‘I feel like McQueen would hate this song,’ and then toss it to the side and make a new song. He was in my mind a lot.”

Watch Glaspy perform “Devotion” live above and listen to the studio version below.

Devotion is out 03/27 via ATO. Pre-order it here.