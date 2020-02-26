New York singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy has announced her sophomore record Devotion with the lead single “Stay With Me.” Glaspy’s soaring vocals narrate an all-too-familiar story — the longing feeling that arises after someone important leaves.
“Stay With Me” boasts playful guitar picking over the Glaspy’s urgent and earnest vocals. “I’m learning that life is painful but you take the bad with the good,” Glaspy said in a statement. “That love is hard but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short and it’s okay to be sincere.”
Devotion arrives after nearly three years of traveling on the road in support of her debut record Emotions And Math. On the new record, Glaspy summarizes all she’s learned from her time spent away from home. “This record is very different from the last. It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do,” Glaspy said. “It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.“
Listen to “Stay With Me” above. Below, find Glaspy’s Devotion tour dates.
03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/20 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03/28 — Manchester, UK @ Institute
03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Fleece
03/31 — London, UK @ Lafayette
04/12 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI
04/13 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House
04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
04/21 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/22 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/24 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/26 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
05/01 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
05/03 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
05/08 — Solano Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom
05/16 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
05/17— Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
Devotion is out 03/27 via ATO. Pre-order it here.