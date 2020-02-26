New York singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy has announced her sophomore record Devotion with the lead single “Stay With Me.” Glaspy’s soaring vocals narrate an all-too-familiar story — the longing feeling that arises after someone important leaves.

“Stay With Me” boasts playful guitar picking over the Glaspy’s urgent and earnest vocals. “I’m learning that life is painful but you take the bad with the good,” Glaspy said in a statement. “That love is hard but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short and it’s okay to be sincere.”

Devotion arrives after nearly three years of traveling on the road in support of her debut record Emotions And Math. On the new record, Glaspy summarizes all she’s learned from her time spent away from home. “This record is very different from the last. It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do,” Glaspy said. “It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.“

Listen to “Stay With Me” above. Below, find Glaspy’s Devotion tour dates.

03/19 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/27 — Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/28 — Manchester, UK @ Institute

03/29 — Bristol, UK @ Fleece

03/31 — London, UK @ Lafayette

04/12 — Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI

04/13 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

04/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/20 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

04/21 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/22 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/24 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/26 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

05/01 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/03 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/08 — Solano Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom

05/16 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

05/17— Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Devotion is out 03/27 via ATO. Pre-order it here.