Margaret Glaspy’s ‘Heart Shape’ Is A Gorgeous Salve For The Blues

New York City singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy has been behind some of our favorite love songs of the past few years. Yet her newest track, paints love in broader strokes. On “Heart Shape,” Glaspy — who’ll be joining Spoon on tour beginning next week — sings about turmoil and conflict in different types of relationships, and how when we open up our hearts, we can get past it all.

“If you try giving up the fight, on who’s wrong and who is right, you’ll see some space made, in a heart shape,” she sings on the track, the B-side to the recently released single “Love Is Real.” These are the first two tracks she has released since, 2020’s stunning album, Devotion.

Glaspy explained in a statement that all of the song’s players recorded their parts in different locales and that “Heart Shape” was a cathartic product of the pandemic:

“The making of this song lifted me out of my COVID funk. Not being able to make music with my friends hit me hard during quarantine and made me realize why it is so special. I took the opportunity as a sign to get out of my comfort zone – every musician played on this song remotely and for me it was a new way to make art. It reminded me that music is basically magic. It can miraculously transcend location, space, and time.”

Listen to “Heart Shape” above and check out Margaret Glaspy’s upcoming tour dates below.

04/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

04/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

04/10 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

04/16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom #

04/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit #

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre #

04/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

04/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

04/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

04/25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine #

4/28 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

05/07 – Roanoke, VA @ Fostek Hall at Jefferson Center

05/19 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

05/22 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

# with Spoon