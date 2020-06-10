Margo Price announced her triumphant third record That’s How Rumors Get Started back in March alongside a handful of tour dates. But after canceling her tour due to the pandemic, Price has elected to delay her album until July. However, the postponement has allowed Price to share another preview of the record. Following her singles “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle,” Price debuts “Letting Me Down,” which, along with the rest of the album, is produced by Sturgill Simpson.

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, who drove a trailer from LA to Nashville to film in Margo’s home and an abandoned hospital, the track’s accompanying visual reflects the moodiness of Price’s lyricism. About the filming process, Stuckwisch said they were able to maintain social distancing: “We were able to abide by the 6-feet social distance CDC recommendation as we set up a remote head for the camera that we operated from a closet outside of the room. We wore masks the entire time and Margo supplied us with multiple bottles of hand sanitizer and spiked seltzers.”

Along with sharing “Letting Me Down,” Price addressed her album delay through heartfelt prose:

“Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead. Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight. I’ve seen the streets set ablaze, the sky set on fire. I’ve been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again. This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

Watch Price’s “Letting Me Down” video above.

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out 7/10 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.