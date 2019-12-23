Matt Berninger Raps About Long Words With Puppets On A New Apple TV+ Kids Show

When Apple TV+ launched in November, it introduced a slew of new programming for a variety of audiences. One of those shows was Helpsters, a kids show with puppet characters that can’t help but draw comparisons to similar furry monsters who live on a certain street.

The show has found a way to appeal to both kids and their parents by getting popular musicians to come in and perform fun new songs. The program has previously hosted Ingrid Michaelson and Talib Kweli, and their latest guest is The National leader Matt Berninger.

Instead of singing in his signature baritone, though, he decides to flex his rapping muscles, with help from the characters making an a capella beat to back him up. “The Long Words Song,” naturally, is about long words, so Berninger works a few into his quick verse.

He begins, “I like long words, I like to recite ’em / I like all the pages and pages it takes to write ’em / So whenever I wanna talk about the ABCs / I use a long word like ‘alphabetically.'” Later in the song, he raps, “I even got a word for the long words in this song / They’re sesquipedalian, and that means long.”

Watch Berninger on Helpsters above.