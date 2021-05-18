Mdou Moctar, Niger-based artist who sings in Tamasheq, is a big deal in his country’s rock scene. He has also captured the attention of fans from well beyond his home and has established hype for his next project, the album Victime Afrique. The latest taste of the record is “Taliat,” a guitar-driven psychedelic rocker.

Moctar explained the meaning behind the song, saying, “’Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

Moctar also spoke about his relationship with the younger musicians in his country, saying, “I know what it’s like to have been in that position, to not have the support of your family, or the money for guitars or strings: it’s really hard. I have a lot of support from the younger generation, because I help them out a lot. When I get back from tour, I give them gear that I bought while I was away so they can go out and form their own bands.”

Watch the video for “Taliat” above. Below, find the Afrique Victime art and tracklist, as well as Mdou Moctar’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Chismiten”

2. “Taliat”

3. “Ya Habibti”

4. “Tala Tannam”

5. “Untitled”

6. “Asdikte Akal”

7. “Layla”

8. “Afrique Victime”

9. “Bismilahi Atagah”

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/05 — Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

09/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/11 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

09/12 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

09/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

09/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/26 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Starline

10/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Afrique Victime is out 5/21 via Matador. Pre-order it here.