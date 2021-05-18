Mdou Moctar, Niger-based artist who sings in Tamasheq, is a big deal in his country’s rock scene. He has also captured the attention of fans from well beyond his home and has established hype for his next project, the album Victime Afrique. The latest taste of the record is “Taliat,” a guitar-driven psychedelic rocker.
Moctar explained the meaning behind the song, saying, “’Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”
Moctar also spoke about his relationship with the younger musicians in his country, saying, “I know what it’s like to have been in that position, to not have the support of your family, or the money for guitars or strings: it’s really hard. I have a lot of support from the younger generation, because I help them out a lot. When I get back from tour, I give them gear that I bought while I was away so they can go out and form their own bands.”
Watch the video for “Taliat” above. Below, find the Afrique Victime art and tracklist, as well as Mdou Moctar’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Chismiten”
2. “Taliat”
3. “Ya Habibti”
4. “Tala Tannam”
5. “Untitled”
6. “Asdikte Akal”
7. “Layla”
8. “Afrique Victime”
9. “Bismilahi Atagah”
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
09/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/11 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
09/12 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
09/15 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/21 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
09/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/25 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Starline
10/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Afrique Victime is out 5/21 via Matador. Pre-order it here.