Meet Me @ The Altar Turn Up The Angst In The ‘TMI’ Music Video

In January, Meet Me @ The Altar announced their highly anticipated debut full-length Past // Present // Future and previewed it with “Say It (To My Face)” and “Kool.” The record is finally out today, and the Fueled By Ramen band also shared an angsty music video for the catchy track “TMI.”

“I wanted to make a video that shows me at my most vulnerable place: completely without makeup where I am my true natural self,” vocalist Edith Victoria said in a statement. “The song is about low self-esteem, anxiety, and self-hatred. I know everyone experiences these deep emotions, so I made it my mission to let people know that they are not alone in it. It’s normal to have trouble accepting yourself, flaws and all — I wanted everyone to know that they aren’t alone in their darkness.”

Upon announcing Past // Present // Future, the band shared insight into what shaped the songs, “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences – we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

Check out the video for “TMI” above.