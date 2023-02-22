Meet Me @ The Altar are getting ready for the release of their highly anticipated debut album Past // Present // Future. It’s being released by Fueled By Ramen, known for nurturing now world-dominating acts like Twenty One Pilots and Paramore.

Following the previous single “Say It (To My Face)” is the new one, “Kool.” About the song, the band said in a statement, “‘Kool’ is the love child of everything we’re into musically. There’s rock ‘n roll guitars, heavy drums, and a crazy, catchy, pop-inspired vocal melody on top. It’s a fun, anthemic song about having a crush on someone, and wanting them to know how ‘kool’ you think they are.”

“Kool” is an unexpectedly quick track with mischievous riffs and theatrical vocals: “I bet / You love the way you look when you look in the mirror / Don’t you / Well me too.” It’s a playful anthem that’s only a little over two minutes, but every second is nothing short of fun. It comes with a nostalgic music video, capturing the excitement of a newfound romance in youth and wanting to dance around your room, which is covered in posters.

Watch the video for “Kool” above.

Past // Present // Future is out 3/10 via Fueled By Ramen. You can pre-save it here.