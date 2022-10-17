This year, Broken Social Scene is celebrating 20 years of their iconic 2002 album You Forgot It In People with an anniversary tour. They wrapped up a two-night stand at New York City’s Webster Hall last night (October 16) and fans got a super unexpected surprise: Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the Canadian indie rockers on stage to sing “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” (the band’s second most-streamed song on Spotify with about 33 million plays, a close second to “Sweetest Kill”).

I am a bad cameraman but here’s a longer clip. pic.twitter.com/mS7ebDGDnk — Dan "Dracula" Caffrey (@DwCaffrey) October 17, 2022

Fan-shot video shows Ullman and Streep sharing a microphone as they sing the song’s classic repeated outro (“Park that car, drop that phone, sleep on the floor, dream about me”). This was clearly an exciting moment for Streep, as she spent it filming with her phone and seemed blown away once the song was over.

This was actually the final night of the tour, so what a way for Broken Social Scene to wrap it up. After the show, the band shared a message in an Instagram Story, writing, “Tour has ended. Thank you to everyone involved. To all the people who came out. All the cities, venues, staff, promoters. To the crew. To the YFIP of past/present. Old school/new school.”

