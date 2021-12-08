Don’t Look Up may be about the planet on the cusp of the apocalypse, but it sounds like Jennifer Lawrence at least had fun making it. For the star-studded, Adam McKay-helmed comedy, the Oscar-winning actress got to meet Ariana Grande and she got to get baked for real. And she got to hang with, among others, Meryl Streep, who plays the president. Problem is, Lawrence may have inadvertently insulted her.

While promoting the epic Netflix film on The Late Show, Lawrence told Stephen Colbert discovered the hard way that Streep isn’t exactly savvy with internet-speak.

“We offhandedly call Meryl the GOAT,” Lawrence said, of course meaning the acronym denoting “Greatest of all Time.” “And we were doing a photoshoot and I said something like GOAT and Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.’ I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that GOAT means greatest of all time, right?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no!’”

She added, “I was like, ‘We haven’t just been calling you goat this whole time.’”

Jonah Hill, another younger Don’t Look Up star, told a similar story on The Tonight Show.

“Then today, we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, ‘You know, Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week.’ And I’m like, what the f*ck?’” Hill said. [Meryl] was telling Jennifer about this — and she’s so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it! She was just like, ‘I guess he like loves me and is calling me a goat.’

“[Streep] was like, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time,” he added.

You can watch Lawrence’s segment in the video above and Hill’s below.

(Via THR)