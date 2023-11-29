MGMT is back with another trippy tune. Today (November 29), the duo has shared their new song, “Bubblegum Dog,” along with its nostalgic video.

In the video, the duo, comprised of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, escape from a mysterious, you guessed it, “bubblegum dog.” As they make their psychedelic escape, the two pay homage iconic ’90s rock videos. Some of the more prominent references include Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline,” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge.”

“Bubblegum Dog” is the latest from MGMT’s upcoming album, Loss Of Life — which marks their first since departing from Columbia Records, and fifth overall. The album, which was produced alongside Patrick Wimberly, will arrive early next year, and will feature a collaboration with Christine And The Queens.

“All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom + Pop,” said MGMT of the album in a statement. “Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

You can see the video for “Bubblegum Dog” above.

Loss Of Life is out 2/23/2024 via Mom+Pop. Find more information here.