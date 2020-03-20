MGMT Delicately Crafts A Hazy Ambient Soundscape With ‘As You Move Through The World’

The last we heard from MGMT, they were one of the first to release an anthem about the coronavirus, “Oh No Corona.” The group was gearing up for a new era with last month’s single “In The Afternoon,” following their last release Little Dark Age. But MGMT’s plans were affected by the spread of the global pandemic, pushing them to cancel several tour dates. Now, the band has returned with an early release of the new track “As You Move Through The World.”

Clocking in at over seven minutes, the band dabbles in experimental ambient music with the single. Filled with bright chimes, washed-out synths, psychedelic reverb, and a droning kick drum, MGMT builds an escape route to an alternate reality with the fuzzy track.

The group announced the new single on social media, detailing why they released the track early: “Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS, Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, ‘As You Move Through The World,’ a little early! Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”

Listen to “As You Move Through The World” above.