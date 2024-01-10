We are weeks away from MGMT‘s upcoming album, Loss Of Life. Ahead of the album, the indie duo has shared a new single, “Nothing To Declare.”

“Nothing To Declare” features the two at their highest form of self-actualization, as they’ve lived and seen through so much, they have nothing to prove anymore.

“Until I stumble like a drunkard back to town / Then I end up where you are / Keeping the sanctuary warm / Don’t ask me who I am / Don’t ask me where I was,” MGMT sings on the song’s chorus.

The song’s video, directed by Joey Frank, stars disability activist Inga Perry, who has grown a large following through TikTok by spreading awareness of issues within the disabled community. Perry, who was born with upper limb aplasia, spends a day walking through Paris, who wraps up her European excursion at the Louvre, where she sees the Venus De Milo statue.

“When I was first approached by Joey to do this project, it was the parallelism in his vision that first drew me in,” Petry said in a statement. “We listened to ‘Nothing To Declare’ as he took me through the concept of the video and I was met with the juxtaposition of beauty and melancholy. Having grown up with no arms, I have been watched my whole life. In some respects, the Venus de Milo has always felt analogous to my life, and specifically to the character I portray in this film. She’s adored, respected, and almost constantly surrounded by people, and yet she stands alone and her past is unknown. There have always been questions surrounding her arms and she has never had to answer or prove her worth. From my perspective, she has nothing to declare. Playing this character that is different, and not just because she doesn’t have arms, but by the way she handles the difference and still feeds on new curiosity was a really beautiful experience.”

Watch the “Nothing To Declare” video above.

Loss Of Life is out 2/23 via Mom + Pop. Find more information here.