Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda teamed up with Kailee Morgue for their new song, “In My Head.” The rock track appears on the soundtrack for the scary good Scream 6 and radiates a perfect menacing energy.

“I can’t stop it when it starts / Trying not to fall apart / Building up until it all goes dark,” Shinoda tackles in the verses.

As for Morgue’s presence on the track, she serves as a complimentary force on the chorus. “Breathing heavy on my shoulder / And I’m trying to fake it / But there’s no way to escape it (In my head) / Buried underneath the noises (In my head) / There’s a million little voices / Saying ‘You’ll never make it / And there’s no way to escape it,'” the duo sings together.

Ahead of the song’s release, Shinoda and Morgue teased it with a video of them channeling the opening scene of the first Scream movie. Their new song also follows Demi Lovato’s other recent Scream 6 track, “Still Alive,” which closes out the film.

As for the future of Linkin Park, Shinoda recently said during a Twitch stream (via NME) that anything could happen.

“I’ll say it this way. Normally I’m really trying to manage expectations a little bit, especially in the last few years,” he said. “There’s certain things that are going to be on the table, certain things that are off the table. With this release, shockingly, I don’t think there’s very much to say is off the table. Touring is the only thing. We’re not touring right now.”

Check out Mike Shinoda and Kailee Morgue’s “In My Head” above.