Mitski is currently on a performance hiatus after her Be The Cowboy tour took her across the globe. However, the singer made a stop in Austin before her break to film a performance for an episode of Austin City Limits, which has now been shared in full.

Known for her lively stage presence, Mitski gave the crowd an experience to remember. Mitski took the ACL stage to perform a mix of songs from her most recent effort Be The Cowboy, as well as her 2016 album Puberty 2 and her 2014 break-out record Bury Me At Makeout Creek. But Mitski’s performance wasn’t an average live-band show. Instead, Mitski took the stage armed with a table and a chair to bring her music to life through motion. While singing “Your Best American Girl,” a track about struggling to find her own identity, Mitski shrank her performance space to just the table. The singer tosses and turns in front of the camera, all while powerfully delivering her personal story through song.

Check out the setlist of the performance below, watch the set above, and see where Be The Cowboy placed on our list of the best indie albums of the 2010s.

1. “I Will”

2. “I Don’t Smoke”

3. “Your Best American Girl”

4. “I Bet On Losing Dogs”

5. “Drunk Walk Home”

6. “Happy”

7. “Two Slow Dancers”

8. “Carry Me Out”