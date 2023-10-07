Hot off the release of her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, Mitski is gearing up for a tour. Beginning early next year, Mistki will embark on 19-date North American tour, which will kick off in January in Miami.

The pre-sale began this week, however, like many acts, Mitski found that fans have been duped by resellers and scalpers.

Yesterday (October 6), Mitski took to Instagram to share a message with fans, warning them not to purchase fraudulent tickets.

“PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM SCALPERS & RESELLERS!,” she said. “It breaks my heart to think of you paying exorbitant amounts of money to scalpers when they have nothing to do with the shows or the efforts to make them happen. I would rather play an empty house than have you give your money to them.”

Mitski also clarified that she and her team are working to cancel tickets purchased from scalpers, and put fans who purchased fraudulent tickets on waitlists to get actual tickets. She also promised fans that there will be more North American and international dates later this year.

You can see the full statement below.