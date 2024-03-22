Good news (for people who love good news): Modest Mouse’s iconic 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News turns 20 years old this year, so the band is marking the anniversary with an expanded reissue.
This new version comes with eight bonus tracks, which include new remixes from MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Jacknife Lee, Dan The Automator, and more. The 2LP vinyl edition is a real looker, with gorgeous “baby pink and opaque spring green” LPs and an eight-page booklet. The digital version comes out on April 5, while the vinyl release will follow on May 17.
The tracklists differ slightly between the digital and vinyl editions, so check out the tracklist below.
Modest Mouse’s Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition Tracklist
1. “Horn Intro”
2. “The World At Large”
3. “Float On”
4. “Ocean Breathes Salty”
5. “Dig Your Grave”
6. “Bury Me With It”
7. “Dance Hall”
8. “Bukowski”
9. “This Devil’s Workday”
10. “The View”
11. “Satin In A Coffin”
12. “Interlude (Milo)”
13. “Blame It On The Tetons”
14. “Black Cadillacs”
15. “One Chance”
16. “The Good Times Are Killing Me”
17. “The World At Large (Enough Love To Kill Us All/Jeremy Sherrer Remix)” * ^
18. “Float On (Dan the Automator Remix)” * ^
19. “Ocean Breathes Salty (Poolside Remix)” * ^
20. “Bury Me With It (Jacknife Lee Remix)” * ^
21. “Bukowski (Congleton/Godbey Remix)”
22. “The View (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)” *
23. “One Chance (Dennis Herring Remix)” * ^
24. “The Good Times Are Killing Me (Justin Raisen Remix)” *
* new/previously unreleased remix
^ included on vinyl
Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition (digital) is out 4/5 via Legacy Recordings. Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition (vinyl) is out 5/17 via Legacy Recordings. Find more information here.