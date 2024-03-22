Good news (for people who love good news): Modest Mouse’s iconic 2004 album Good News For People Who Love Bad News turns 20 years old this year, so the band is marking the anniversary with an expanded reissue.

This new version comes with eight bonus tracks, which include new remixes from MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Jacknife Lee, Dan The Automator, and more. The 2LP vinyl edition is a real looker, with gorgeous “baby pink and opaque spring green” LPs and an eight-page booklet. The digital version comes out on April 5, while the vinyl release will follow on May 17.

The tracklists differ slightly between the digital and vinyl editions, so check out the tracklist below.