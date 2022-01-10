With their unique blend of jazz-inflected R&B, LA-based trio Moonchild have put out incredibly sensual music across their first four albums. The band have collaborated with both Robert Glasper and Rapsody in the past, and they’re channeling this spirit of collaboration across a good portion of their upcoming fifth album, Starfruit, due out on February 11th. The album sports tracks with Rapsody, Alex Isley, Tank & The Bangas, Ill Camille, and on the just-released album opening single, “Tell Him,” featuring Grammy-winning singer Lalah Hathaway.

Hathaway and Moonchild’s Amber Navran complement each other vocally incredibly well, while instrumentalists Andris Mattson and Max Bryk creating a sultry soundscape of bass, keys and a gentle swath of synths. The two vocalists splash in the stellar musical canvas, singing about an impasse in a relationship and trying to surpass a communication breakdown. It’s another fine production in Moonchild’s world of jazzy R&B that makes you want to come closer to the object of your affection.

Listen to “Tell Him” featuring Lalah Hathaway above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Starfruit below and peep Moonchild’s global tour dates here.

1. “Tell Him” featuring Lalah Hathaway

2. “Takes Two”

3. “Little Things”

4. “You Got One” featuring Alex Isley

5. “Too Good”

6. “Need That” featuring Ill Camille

7. “I’ll Be Here”

8. “Get By” featuring Tank & The Bangas

9. “What You Wanted”

10. “Love i Need” featuring Rapsody

11. “By Now”

12. “Don’t Hurry Home” featuring Mumu Fresh

13. “Last Time”

14. “The Long Way” featuring Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson

Starfruit is out on 02/11 via Tru Thoughts. Pre-order it here.