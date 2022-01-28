Neil Young 2019
Artists Show Support For Neil Young’s Spotify Boycott As #CancelSpotify Trends On Twitter

A few days ago, Neil Young threatened to take his music off of Spotify due to the platform’s relationship with Joe Rogan, a threat he later made good on. Since Young first made his thoughts heard, he has gotten a bunch of support online, so much so that it prompted #CancelSpotify to become a trending topic on Twitter yesterday (as Consequence notes). Some of that activity on Twitter came from fellow artists who have Young’s back.

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz encouraged her followers to take action, sharing a link to a pre-existing anti-Spotify petition and writing, “30,000 artists signed a petition in 2020 outlining why spotify was bad for us (this before daniel ek made massive military industrial complex investments) and if you are just now paying attention thanks to neil young… welcome! sign on!”

Other artists who weighed in include David Crosby, Peter Frampton, and Sebastian Bach.

Eve 6, as they tend to do, also came through with a bunch great tweets about the situation. In the most serious of them, they write, “i honestly didn’t think neil young meant to follow through with this and that even if he did there was no way his label would allow it. he meant it man. respect.” Meanwhile, one of the funniest reads, “just ran some numbers and neil young stands to lose 4 dollars over the next twenty years.” Check out Eve 6’s tweets below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

