All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Tame Impala — “The Boat I Row” Almost exactly two years after Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker dropped his highly anticipated album The Slow Rush, the musician is back to expand his psychedelic catalog with a collection of b-sides and remixes. The project features the brand new song “The Boat I Row,” a resonating tune that shows off Parker’s softer side of songwriting. Combining hazy melodies and washed-out instrumentals, “The Boat I Row” goes back to his psych rock roots. Beach House — Once Twice Melody For their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, Beach House decided to do things a little differently. The double album was released in a series of EPs over several weeks and marked their first new music since 2018. The album as a whole doesn’t depart from the duo’s dreamy discography, layering swirling synths with droning keys to create otherworldly soundscapes. The warmness of the 18 tracks are enhanced by the fact Beach House self-produced this project in their home studio.

Khruangbin, Leon Bridges — Texas Moon Recent Uproxx cover stars Khruangbin and Leon Bridges dropped their sophomore collaborative EP Texas Moon this week. Contrasting their previous effort Texas Sun in nearly every way, the five-track project boasts loungey beats, funky guitar riffs, sensual vocals, and a perfect blend of each musicians’ signature sound. Fontaines DC — “I Love You” Buzz-worthy UK post punk group Fontaines DC are gearing up for the release of their third studio LP Skinty Fia. Just days after Valentine’s Day, the band returned to show off their vulnerable side with the new track “I Love You.” But don’t be fooled by the song’s title — it’s in no way a love song. Rather, the band fires off reflections about self loathing, guilt, and disappointment over drowned out guitars.

Nilüfer Yanya — “Anotherlife” Nilüfer Yanya‘s sophomore album Painless is just a few weeks away from its release and the musician offers another preview of the project with the soulful tune “Anotherlife.” Showcasing Yanya’s profound vocals, the UK artist sings of a complicated relationship over a catchy guitar riff. Kurt Vile — “Like Exploding Stones” 2022 may very well be the year of double albums as shown by Big Thief, Beach House, and now Kurt Vile. Announcing the self-produced project Watch My Moves, Vile dropped “Like Exploding Stones,” a seven-minute ballad that combines sleepy melodies and wistful instrumentals showing a different side to the former The War On Drugs guitarist.

Dream Widow — “March Of The Insane” The Foo Fighters crew are working on what looks to be a hilarious comedy slasher flick Studio 666, due out in theaters at the end of this month. The band have gone all-out for the film, recently dropping a bloody trailer and even creating the new band Dream Widow for the occasion. Dream Widow’s track “March Of The Insane” gives Foo Fighters fans a taste of the alternate persona, which is their version of death metal music. Future Islands — “King Of Sweden” After indie favorites Future Islands dropped their 2020 LP As Long As You Are, it didn’t take them long to start working on anther album. Kicking off a new era of music with the kinetic single “King Of Sweden,” the band prove their knack for penning upbeat and wildly catchy tunes. The song features a driving beat and bright synths, giving a taste of the indie pop-leaning music Future Islands has in store.

Tomberlin — “Happy Accident” After announcing her anticipated sophomore LP I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…, Tomberlin returns with her intimate songwriting on the new track “Happy Accident.” The song features vibrant guitars and Tomberlin’s signature poetic lyricism, previewing what’s expected to be great follow up to her 2018 debut album. Dehd — “Bad Love” After creating buzz around their 2020 album Flower Of Devotion, Chicago trio Dehd are back with “Bad Love” to announce their fourth album, Blue Skies. Much like their previous releases, “Bad Love” showcases Dehd’s ability to absolutely shred on guitar. The band may have just three members, but their room-filling beats and ballad-like lyrics are enough to make anyone get up and move.

Hatchie — “Giving The World Away” With her latest single, which is the title track to her upcoming sophomore album, Hatchie goes full indie-pop. The thumping single offers a euphoric and dance-ready preview of the LP, which follows her 2019 debut full-length Keepsake. “‘Giving The World Away’ is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression,” Hatchie said about the track. Quinton Brock — “There For You” Brooklyn based artist Quinton Brock is back to bring his rock n’ roll edge to indie music. His latest tune “There For You” is a brief but enticing effort from the artist, who penned the track after singing the lyrics to his boo over FaceTime. Featuring sunny chords and a snappy beat, “There For You” marks a strong return for the musician after he shared a string of 2021 singles.

The Blssm — “Dizzy” After making waves with their grunge-inspired sound heard on the kiss-off debut EP 97 Blossom, The Blssm (fka The Blossom) is back and better than ever on the new track “Dizzy.” Teeming with a bright guitar riff and soulful lyrics, the revved-up tune acts as reassurance for their feelings. “I wrote ‘Dizzy’ about the relationship I have with my inner anxiety,” they said in a statement about the song. “The lyrics on a surface level allude to being about a significant other, but really they are inner-conversational and inspired by the weight of ‘dragging around’ emotional baggage that encompasses my life.” Good Looks — “Vision Boards” Keeled Scales’ latest four-piece Good Looks made their debut earlier this year with the wistful tune “Almost Automatic” and now further teasing their upcoming album Bummer Year, the band share the fuzzy track “Vision Boards.” The raucous song takes aim the harmful nature of the wellness industry and debunked theory of pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.