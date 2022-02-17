Don’t be fooled by its title: Fontaines DC’s new single “I Love You” is an account of self-loathing, guilt, and disappointment.

Taken from their upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, “I Love You” is sung from the perspective of an Irish person abroad. Lyrics like “This island’s run by sharks with children’s bones stuck in their jaws” demonstrate vocalist Grian Chatten’s disdain for the atrocities caused by his home country.

In the song’s Sam Taylor-directed video, Chatten walks through a candle-lit church, calmly for the first half of the song, but with a deeper sense of anger for the second half. “It’s standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs,” said Chatten in a statement. “That’s how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

Fontaines DC will kick off their tour next month, with new dates recently added in Brooklyn and Australia. See below for updated tour dates and check out the “I Love You” video above.

03/20/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

03/21/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

03/24/2022 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

03/25/2022 — Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

03/27/2022 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/28/2022 — Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda

03/30/2022 — Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

03/31/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

04/01/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

04/02/2022 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

04/04/2022 — Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

04/05/2022 — Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

04/06/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/08/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

04/09/2022 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/10/2022 — Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

04/11/2022 — Paris, France @ Olympia

04/21/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

04/22/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/23/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

04/25/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26-27/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/29/2022 — Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

04/30/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/03/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12/2022 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/14/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18-19/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/03/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/06/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

06/07/2022 — Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

06/08/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

06/10/2022 — Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch

06/11/2022 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

06/13/2022 — Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

06/15/2022 — Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

06/17/2022 — Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

06/18/2022 — Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/20/2022 — Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

06/29/2022 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

06/30/2022 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/02-03/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens

07/06/2022 — Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08/2022 — Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

07/09/2022 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

07/14/2022 — Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/15/2022 — London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

07/17/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

07/18/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

07/20/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/21/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

07/24/2022 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

08/11/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

08/13/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

08/15/2022 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/16/2022 — Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

08/19/2022 — Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

08/20/2022 — Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

08/23/2022 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

08/25/2022 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

08/27/2022 — Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

08/28/2022 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

09/16/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

02/01/2023 — Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

02/02/2023 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid

02/07/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

02/08/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum

Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.