Don’t be fooled by its title: Fontaines DC’s new single “I Love You” is an account of self-loathing, guilt, and disappointment.
Taken from their upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, “I Love You” is sung from the perspective of an Irish person abroad. Lyrics like “This island’s run by sharks with children’s bones stuck in their jaws” demonstrate vocalist Grian Chatten’s disdain for the atrocities caused by his home country.
In the song’s Sam Taylor-directed video, Chatten walks through a candle-lit church, calmly for the first half of the song, but with a deeper sense of anger for the second half. “It’s standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs,” said Chatten in a statement. “That’s how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”
Fontaines DC will kick off their tour next month, with new dates recently added in Brooklyn and Australia. See below for updated tour dates and check out the “I Love You” video above.
03/20/2022 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
03/21/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
03/24/2022 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
03/25/2022 — Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
03/27/2022 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/28/2022 — Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda
03/30/2022 — Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B
03/31/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
04/01/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
04/02/2022 — Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04/04/2022 — Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
04/05/2022 — Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij
04/06/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/08/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
04/09/2022 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/10/2022 — Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
04/11/2022 — Paris, France @ Olympia
04/21/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
04/22/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/23/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
04/25/2022 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26-27/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/29/2022 — Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
04/30/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/03/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/05/2022 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/10/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12/2022 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/14/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18-19/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/03/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/06/2022 — Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
06/07/2022 — Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini
06/08/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival
06/10/2022 — Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’ Neuch
06/11/2022 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds
06/13/2022 — Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
06/15/2022 — Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave
06/17/2022 — Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/18/2022 — Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/20/2022 — Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
06/29/2022 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
06/30/2022 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/02-03/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens
07/06/2022 — Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08/2022 — Lytham St. Anne’s, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival
07/09/2022 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT
07/14/2022 — Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/15/2022 — London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
07/17/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
07/18/2022 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
07/20/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
07/21/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
07/24/2022 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
08/11/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival
08/13/2022 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/15/2022 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
08/16/2022 — Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica
08/19/2022 — Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party
08/20/2022 — Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert
08/23/2022 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn
08/25/2022 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
08/27/2022 — Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival
08/28/2022 — Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
09/16/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
02/01/2023 — Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
02/02/2023 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid
02/07/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
02/08/2023 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum
Skinty Fia is out 4/22 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.