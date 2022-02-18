After the pandemic threw off touring plans for a few years, many big indie bands are making a 2022 comeback with double albums. Big Thief just delivered their 20-track LP and Kurt Vile recently announced a 90-minute magnum opus. But is Beach House’s latest project Once Twice Melody effective as a double album? On this week’s Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen talk Beach House’s new album; reminisce on their most vivid festival memories; and decide it’s not too early to argue about The 1975.

Along with diving into Beach House’s Once Twice Melody, Indiecast walks listeners through recently announced weekend-long festival lineups, which thankfully still exist two years into the pandemic. Hangout Fest 2022 hit the mark with Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, and Phoebe Bridgers. Beale Street Music Festival took a more eclectic approach by booking a mix bag of performers like Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia, DaBaby, and Modest Mouse.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shouts out Pittsburgh band String Machine, whose album Hallelujah Hell Yeah is set to release next week. Steven hypes up Philly four-piece Caracara, an emo band with ’90s alt-rock influences who are opening for String Machine on tour later this year.

