Indie-pop greats The New Pornographers are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their 2000 debut, Mass Romantic, with a limited-edition LP reissue, coming in December via Matador Records. The reissue will feature a bonus 7-inch containing two B-sides, “The End Of Medicine” and “When I Was A Baby.”

Also, The New Pornos have mapped out a fall tour in the US and Canada where they’ll play Mass Romantic and Twin Cinema (celebrating the latter’s 16th anniversary) in their entirety. Joining them will be original members Neko Case and Destroyer‘s Dan Bejar (!), plus AC Newman, Joe Seiders, John Collins, Todd Fancey, and Kathryn Calder. In a statement, Newman had this to say about the reissue and coming tour:

“Everyone wants to be successful but, hand to my heart, I had no delusions of success for The New Pornographers. To be here over 20 years later, still in the game, is something that I simultaneously take for granted (you just get used to it) and feel eternally grateful for. Been here so long that we can do one of those ‘let’s play that old album all the way through!’ gigs. And we are doing just that. 2 nights per city: 1 Mass Romantic, 1 Twin Cinema, plus assorted ‘hits’ from our storied career. Bejar is coming and God knows if we’ll get him again. When he moved to Spain 2 months after Mass Romantic came out, I thought he was done in the band and now 21 years later we’ve convinced him to come along for another ride. Just the nature of our band that it’s a special occasion when all the singers show up. Here’s to you showing up as well!”

Check out the tracklist and tour dates below.

1. “Mass Romantic”

2. “The Fake Headlines”

3. “The Slow Descent Into Alcoholism”

4. “Mystery Hours”

5. “Jackie”

6. “Letter From An Occupant”

7. ‘To Wild Homes

8. “The Body Says No”

9. “Execution Day”

10. “Centre For Holy Wars”

11. “The Mary Martin Show”

12. “Breakin’ The Law”

11/29 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

11/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios &

12/01 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club #

12/02 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club &

12/03 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

12/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall &

12/06 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

12/07 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall &

12/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune #

12/10 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune &

12/11 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre #

12/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre &

# performing Mass Romantic

& performing Twin Cinema

The New Pornographers’ Mass Romantic reissue arrives on 12/10 via Matador. Pre-order it here.