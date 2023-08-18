The endlessly opinionated musician Nick Cave will be performing double duty while on the road this fall. As Cave returns to the national music stage with a full North American tour, he will simultaneously embark on a literary tour. With the paperback edition of the “Carnage” musician’s 2022 book — Faith, Hope, And Carnage, co-written with journalist Seán O’Hagan — slated to hit stands next month, the entertainer will be dropping into several local spots for a book tour and signings.

On select dates, Cave will be joined by O’Hagan to discuss the work much more candidly, including on October 5 in New York City at 92nd Street Y. Cave has spoken at lengths about his disdain for interviews, but as the delicate focus of the book (inspired by the untimely death of his son Jethro Lazenby), he’s used open dialog, especially with fans to help him navigate his grief.

During an interview with the New Yorker‘s Amanda Petrusich, Cave echoed this, saying, “It’s ironic because, for Faith, Hope, And Carnage, I ended up speaking to Seán O’Hagan for fifty hours, or something like that. But it was well understood that I didn’t want to talk about music in particular and that I didn’t want to talk about my life in a conventional way. We were able to talk about other things. Since doing this, I have come to see the interview as almost an art form in itself. I found out, to my bewilderment and amazement, that interviews, or conversations, could actually be a way of communicating! I’d never really considered an interview to be that before.”

View the full Faith, Hope, And Carnage book tour dates below.

09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Politics and Prose

09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Seminary Co-op Bookstores

10/05 — New York, NY @ Strand Bookstore*

10/05 — New York, NY @ 92nd Street Y*

10/11 — Boston, MA @ Harvard Book Store

10/18 — Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books

10/24 — Austin, TX @ BookPeople

10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Book Soup

* with Seán O’Hagan

The Faith, Hope, And Carnage book tour tickets are available now. Find more information here.