Back in January, Nick Cave revealed that he had a new album called Carnage on the way, writing on his website that he made it with Warren Ellis, a longtime collaborator and member of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds. Between then and now, Cave didn’t offer much more info about the project, but out of nowhere today, he has released Carnage, which is co-credited to Ellis.

Cave previously described the album as “a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe” and says now the inspiration behind the album came from “reading, compulsively writing and just sitting on my balcony thinking about things. He added, “The record just fell out of the sky. It was a gift.”

Meanwhile, Ellis says the record is the result of “two people sitting in a room taking risks and letting whatever happens, happen,” adding, “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity. The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days and then it was, ‘Let’s just make a record!’ There was nothing too premeditated about it.”

Check out the Carnage art and tracklist below.

1. “Hand Of God”

2. “Old Time”

3. “Carnage”

4. “White Elephant”

5. “Albuquerque”

6. “Lavender Fields”

7. “Shattered Ground”

8. “Balcony Man”

Carnage is out now via AWAL Recordings.