Following the success of her 2019 debut Miss Universe, London’s Nilüfer Yanya has stayed busy releasing two EPs in 2020’s Feeling Lucky? and Inside Out this past September. Earlier this month, she released the single “Stabilise,” the first offering from her proper sophomore album, Painless, due out on March 4th via ATO.

Today, she has just announced a thorough accompanying tour through Europe and North America. Check out the full tour dates below. Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local time and general on-sale begins Friday, Dec 3rd. Get tickets here.

03/10/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

03/12/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/14/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

03/15/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

03/16/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric

03/20/2022 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/22/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/23/2022 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/24/2022 — Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle

03/26/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

03/27/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/28/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ Antones

04/28/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/29/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

04/30/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/01/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/03/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/04/2022 — Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts

05/06/2022 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/07/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/09/2022 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral

05/10/2022 — Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club

05/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/13/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/14/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/17/2022 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

05/18/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth

05/20/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

05/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Painless is out 3/4/2022 via ATO. Pre-order it here.