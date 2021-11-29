Following the success of her 2019 debut Miss Universe, London’s Nilüfer Yanya has stayed busy releasing two EPs in 2020’s Feeling Lucky? and Inside Out this past September. Earlier this month, she released the single “Stabilise,” the first offering from her proper sophomore album, Painless, due out on March 4th via ATO.
Today, she has just announced a thorough accompanying tour through Europe and North America. Check out the full tour dates below. Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local time and general on-sale begins Friday, Dec 3rd. Get tickets here.
03/10/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
03/12/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/14/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20/2022 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23/2022 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24/2022 — Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
04/30/2022 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03/2022 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04/2022 — Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
05/06/2022 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07/2022 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09/2022 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10/2022 — Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17/2022 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Painless is out 3/4/2022 via ATO. Pre-order it here.