It’s the end of a chapter for Noah Kahan. Tonight (February 9), the breakthrough folk-pop star has dropped the final re-release of his critically-acclaimed third album, Stick Season, titled Stick Season (Forever). Stick Season (Forever) features a new song, titled “Forever,” as well as new versions of fan favorites — an updated version of “Paul Revere” featuring Gregory Alan Isakov, as well as a new version of “You’re Gonna Go Far” with Brandi Carlile.

On his new duet with Carlile, Kahan offers words of encouragement for those starting new chapters in there lives — even if it means leaving behind their pasts. Carlile blesses the song with angelic and comforting harmonies, offering a sense of reassurance to the listener.

“So, pack up your car, put a hand on your heart / Say whatever you feel, be wherever you are / We ain’t angry at you, love / You’re the greatest thing we’ve lost / The birds will still sing / Your folks will still fight / The boards will still creek / The leaves will still die / We ain’t angry at you, love / We’ll be waiting for you, love,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

As Kahan concludes the story of Stick Season, he reflects on how this album has changed his life, bringing him into a wider musical landscape and introducing him to new fans.

“This album cycle has felt like forever, and I’ve loved every second of it,” said Kahan in a statement. “I have loved living in this world. I have never felt more comfortable in my own skin, more proud of what I was representing in my songwriting, and more vindicated by the response to a record that was really an extension of my soul.”

While the Stick Season album cycle may be complete, the era itself is not. The singer/songwriter is currently on his international We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, which runs through this coming summer.

You can listen to “You’re Gonna Go Far” above.

Stick Season (Forever) is out now via Republic. Find more information here.