Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam 2021
Getty Image
Indie

Eddie Vedder Taps Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink, And Himself To Headline His 2022 Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder‘s sixth annual Ohana Festival has been announced today, taking place from September 30 to October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The headliners include Vedder himself, as well as Jack White, Stevie Nicks, and Pink.

The rest of the lineup is an eclectic range of great artists: Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Dermot Kennedy, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, The Revivalists, Broken Social Scene, Bomba Estéreo, Inhaler, Gang Of Youths, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cautious Clay, Joy Oladokun, Dope Lemon, Briston Maroney, Kevin Morby, Kolohe Kai, Noga Erez, Madison Cunningham, Beach Goons, Devon Gilfillian, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, S.G. Goodman, Y La Bamba, CMAT, and Habi.

An exclusive pre-sale starts April 13 at 10 a.m. PT. if you sign up for early access here. The sale for the general public is on April 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

This announcement follows the release of the All Things Go lineup earlier this morning, which is a festival just outside of Washington, DC. Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers are the headliners, with indie artists like Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange, and Julien Baker. This fall looks like a good season for music festivals after the troubling past couple of years during the pandemic.

