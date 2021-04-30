Over the past half-decade or so, Trixie Mattel has quickly become one of the world’s most prominent drag queens. All the while, he has also maintained a serious music career, releasing a trio of albums since 2017, mostly focused on country and folk music. Today marks the release of Mattel’s latest EP, Full Coverage, Vol. 1, which includes a guest appearance from Orville Peck, another country-lover who’s used to getting dressed up.

Together, the pair cover “Jackson,” most famously performed by Johnny Cash and June Carter. They also shared a video for the track, which shows the two and a band having fun performing the song in an empty theater.

Peck says of the song, “There’s never been a greater country duo than Johnny Cash and June Carter. I think ‘Jackson’ has remained iconic through the years because it perfectly captures the humor, storytelling, and relationship between performers that every good country song should.” Mattel adds, “Jackson! A stunning callback to the golden era of country music! A time of wigs and rhinestones (thank god) and iconic duets. Orville and I are thrilled to put our spin and flourish on this anthem of American music. Yes, I wore red and not pink, so brave.”

Watch Peck and Mattel’s video for their rendition of “Jackson” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.