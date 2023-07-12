El Kempner, guitarist and vocalist for Palehound, has had a lot of achievements in their life. They’ve released three acclaimed albums since 2015, four if you include their collab with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte as Bachelor, and they’re about to embark on a lengthy tour with Jimmy Eat World. But, in their words, the “crowning achievement” of their life arrives on Palehound’s upcoming album Eye On The Bat. Specifically the video to “My Evil,” which is a near shot-by-shot remake of the Sopranos intro sequence.

Videos aside, the songs on Eye On The Bat are also crowning achievement worthy. Tracks like “Independence Day” manages to be an enveloping, explosive ballad even with just a few instruments while “Cluth” is an impassioned and skillful anthem. The album illuminates how Palehound manages to exist in a space that’s soft, vulnerable, edgy and powerful all at once.

To celebrate Eye On The Bat‘s upcoming release, Kempner sits down with Uproxx to talk secret basketball skills, American Idiot, and Big Thief helping fix their car in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Anxious, horny, empathetic, emo.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As someone who wrote music that guided/helped them through a phase of life.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

New York, because it’s closest to the majority of my family and friends/the family and friends of my bandmates so those shows are always like big parties.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

This is gonna sound like a really corny Miley Cyrus-esque answer but, it’s my dad. He’s the person who got me into music in the first place, he gave me my first few guitar lessons. Everything I do now is in the hopes that it’ll make him proud/not regret supporting me on this path.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

This is an impossible question to answer but it has to be something I had when I traveled Greece last year. Every meal we went to at a taverna was a revelation.

What album do you know every word to?

Let Go by Avril Lavigne.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I definitely can’t name just one but what’s coming to mind right now is Brittany Howard playing as her project Thunderbitch at CMJ 2015. She rode a motorcycle onto the stage at the Knitting Factory. I hadn’t listened to any of her work with Alabama Shakes at this point so this was my exposure to her and it was one of the most inspiring experiences I’ve ever had.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Comfy jeans, an open button up shirt, and a bra or tank top underneath. Comfort is key but so is looking hot and I feel like this has been my outfit that has struck that balance the best.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Perfume Genius on Twitter.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

We try not to repeat listens on tour and keep it fresh but we do make time at least once every tour to listen to all of American Idiot by Green Day.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Who directed the terrible Billy Eichner movie Bros and were they gay.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I would always go with a classic fancy deluxe reissue moment. Recently I gave someone Purple Rain.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

A trash hoarder’s house in Mansfield Ohio. I slept on a couch covered in cigarette butts next to a swarm of flies.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have a favorite tattoo and sadly my first tattoo’s story is honestly boring BUT I can tell you about my 3rd tattoo. It’s a stick and poke of a toy frog that I’d won in a claw machine. I got it while in Toronto on tour sitting in the back bench of our van.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Lady Gaga, Rihanna, any classic rock basically.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Back in 2017 we did a short tour with Big Thief. This was when they were still playing like ~200 capacity venues and it was our first time really getting to know them. On the day of our Washington DC show, my drummer’s mini van overheated and started breaking down right as we were approaching the venue. After the show, at like 1 or 2 AM, all of Big Thief stayed behind at the venue to help us diagnose the car. Buck is really good with cars and looked under the hood and told us exactly what was wrong and what to tell the mechanic to do. Not only did they do that but they also handed us a wad of cash for the repair. True angels.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Come out as gay already it’ll be worth it!!

What’s the last show you went to?

Goo album release show at Union Pool. You gotta check out their new record, it’s awesome.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Any of the Star Wars.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can spin a basketball on my finger for like 4 seconds.

Eye On The Bat is out 7/14 via Polyvinyl. Find more information here.