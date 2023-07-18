Paul McCartney is going to be giving fans a chance to hear the backstories behind some of his most famous songs as he will launch a new podcast, McCartney: A Life In Lyrics.

According to Rolling Stone, each episode will center around a single song, as he will discuss it with Paul Muldoon. (Muldoon contributed the foreword to McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present book.)

Starting September 20, the first season’s 12 episodes will all be available to those who have a Pushkin+ membership. For other listeners on standard platforms, the first episode will premiere, with subsequent ones being released each week from there.

“I wanted to become a person who wrote songs and wanted to be someone whose life was in music,” McCartney shared in the podcast trailer. “It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven’t thought much about for quite a few years.”

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon added in the prologue, according to the publication. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

As for some of the songs that fans can expect to hear about in the first season, the list includes: “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” “Live and Let Die,” “Back in the USSR,” “When Winter Comes,” “Penny Lane,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Here Today,” “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Jenny Wren,” “Too Many People,” and “Helter Skelter.”