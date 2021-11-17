Pearl Jam Confirms Their Postponed 2020 Tour Will Now Happen In 2022

Once it was deemed safe for live music and touring to return once again earlier this year, musicians of all genres scrambled to reschedule their previously postponed tour dates. Pearl Jam were no exception. Their massive 2020 Gigaton tour was canceled well over a year-and-a-half ago, but the band now has some good news for fans who long to see them play live: Pearl Jam’s Gigaton tour is set to return in 2022.

The band shared the official announcement on social media, saying they are set to hit the road next spring but are waiting to unveil specific dates until next year. Pearl Jam thanked fans for their “patience and flexibility” while noting that the entire band has been itching to hit the road once again for nearly two years:

“Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience and flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band’s postponed 2020 North American tour. We are confirming that the previously scheduled shows in North America will start in May 2022. We are working to finalize the details of the new tour schedule and will announce the dates early next year. For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you. The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together.”

