Perfume Genius Announces A 2022 Tour Through North America

After a run of dates in 2021 that included supporting slots for both Tame Impala and Death Cab For Cutie, Perfume Genius has announced a new North American tour for 2022. In many of the stops, it’ll give fans the first opportunity to catch songs off of 2020’s excellent Set My Heart On Fire Immediately.

The way these songs come across live is inextricably tied to their creation, as Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas explained to Uproxx last year:

“The whole record, I was imagining performing it live. It’s about being outside and it’s about connection; it’s about the people, and all the ideas that are formulating around performance, and how I was going to get the music to people beyond just releasing it. It’s hard. That’s how musicians sustain themselves really, touring is how you make money. I’m sure there’s a way for me to perform here, inside. Some people are more natural at pointing the camera at themselves in their house and going. And I can still do that. But I just had different ideas for what it was going to be.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday 11/15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

03/20/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/21/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/23/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/24/2022 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

03/25/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/26/2022 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/28/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/29/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/30/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/01/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/02/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/03/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Rialto

04/05/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale

04/06/2022 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

04/07/2022 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

