Phoebe Bridgers Has Promised To Cover A ’90s Classic If Donald Trump Loses The Election

Today is Election Day in the US, and there’s a lot in the line. It won’t be long before we know if Donald Trump will get a second consecutive presidential term or if former vice president Joe Biden will return to the White House but as commander in chief this time around. It turns out there’s even more riding on the results of the election than we thought: Phoebe Bridgers has promised that if Trump doesn’t get re-elected, she will cover Goo Goo Dolls hit and essential ’90s single “Iris.”

Bridgers took to Twitter this afternoon to declare simply, “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls.”

It turns out there’s a bit of history behind her song choice. In November 2014 — back when she only had one project under her belt, the independently released 2014 EP Killer — Bridgers tweeted, “Taking suggestions for what I’d like to call my Buck Nasty List: A list of songs I want to f*ck to before I die. And yes Iris is on it.”

“Iris” was of course a big song for the Goo Goo Dolls. It topped charts around the world in 1998 and was the band’s second top-10 single in the US, after 1995’s “Name.” It’s also their most commercially successful single and the band’s only song to achieve Platinum certification from the RIAA; It’s 4-times Platinum, in fact.

Goo Goo Dolls is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

