Rock And Roll Cosplay And The Tribe Of Phoebe Bridgers

The first thing I saw at Pitchfork Music Festival was a group of girls in skeleton costumes — the polyester onesie kind sold at Party City — sipping plastic cups of beer. Although music festivals tend to draw out whimsical fashions, I instantly knew who they were and why they were there, as they intended. They were fans of Phoebe Bridgers. And they were there to see Phoebe Bridgers.

The festival goers were, of course, dressed as Bridgers herself. The musician has made the skeleton suit her signature look since the release of her second album Punisher, the album of catchy, unprecious emo-folk songs that took her from an indie darling to superstar. On the cover, she wears the onesie, doused in red light, staring up at the stars. It’s a reference to the cover of her first album Stranger In The Alps, a baby picture of herself painted to look like a ghost, as well as her love of “corny, creepy stuff.”

The skeleton suit has become deeply embedded in Bridgers’ oeuvre. She’s worn and dressed her band in the costumes at most of their performance over the past two years, during which she’s accumulated a list of awards, TV appearances, viral tweets, and A-list collaborations so extensive that it would simply be easier for you to read about them in any of several dozen magazine profiles. She wore a Gucci rib cage on Saturday Night Live and a beaded Thom Browne bone gown on the Grammys red carpet. A pair of sweatpants with bones down the legs and Bridgers’ name printed on the butt, that fans enjoy posting themselves wearing with the caption “Phoebe Bridgers owns my ass,” are still sold out. It makes sense that fans are so obsessed with the ironic visual, which clicks into her world like a puzzle piece: turn your insides out, make a joke of it.

Later that night, from my tiptoes at the flank of the crowd, I spotted several more pods of skeletons, gazing up at their anatomically incorrect leader and her band of cadavers. The sighting was nothing special. For Bridgers’ biggest fans, nicknamed “Pharbz,” attending her shows in skeleton costumes to match her has become a beloved ritual. Nearly every concert review of her ongoing tour makes a mention of onesie-d fans. On Reddit and meme groups, where fans document themselves at shows, skeleton ‘fit pics abound.

Watching the skeleton girls watch Bridgers, I was transported to the auditorium of Barclays Center, where I once watched KISS spit blood and shoot fire from their guitars to a sea of their doppelgangers. Since the 1970’s, the band’s fans, AKA the KISS Army, have made a ritual of imitating the band’s four members elaborate costumes, from their make-up to their platform boots, at their shows.

KISS is the most extreme, codified, and certainly the campiest example, but there’s a long tradition of fans cosplaying as favorite bands’ at their shows. In rock, these antics have been most aggressively sustained by the aging fanbase of classic rock and metal bands. To this day, devotees of Metallica and Iron Maiden wear their shirts to shows like sports jerseys, while a popular accessory for the latter’s include a mask of the band’s zombie mascot, “Eddie The Undead.” For other examples, look to Smashing Pumpkins’ “ZERO” T-shirt that became a fan staple in the ’90s after Billy Corgan began performing in the skateboard brand’s T-shirt or My Chemical Romance acolytes in military jackets.

It’s commonplace today for Beyoncé or Harry Styles’ fans to pay homage wearing costumes or merch to their shows. But unless you’re a metalhead, you rarely see this kind of full-throttle, fashion-forward display of fandom at rock shows anymore. Until recently, in the world of indie rock that Bridgers has emerged from, as critic Steven Hyden recently discussed in his “Ask a Music Critic” column, it’s been an unwritten rule that so much as wearing a band’s T-shirt to their show, let alone a head-to-toe costume imitating them, is lame.

People never stopped dressing up like rock stars. Strokes devotees may have well been in costume as Julian Casablancas, given the ubiquity in the ‘00s of his uniform of leather jacket, Converse, and skinny jeans. Or, take Vampire Weekend fans in cardigans of ambiguous irony. People who imitate musicians or artists are, if not signaling their musical allegiances, then articulating their identities by attempting to graft the qualities linked to these artists (in the case of the Strokes: youth, sex appeal, moody malaise; for Ezra Koenig: whimsicality, sensitivity, self-awareness) into their own image.