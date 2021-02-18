When Phoebe Bridgers guested on The Late Late Show in December, she declared, “I played a benefit concert for Tibet House and Carnegie Hall was the last place I played for human beings in a room.” This year, the annual Tibet House concert was forced to go virtual, and once again, Bridgers participated. The livestream went down yesterday and for the event, Bridgers was joined by some guests for an orchestral version of “Kyoto.”

For the performance, she was accompanied by Philip Glass (who puts on the Tibet House benefit), Jackson Browne (who backed Bridgers on her 2018 cover of “Christmas Song“), and the Scorchio Quartet. The collaborators joined each other remotely, with Glass playing piano and Browne handling backing vocal duties.

Elsewhere during the show, Bridgers performed “Moon Song,” joined by frequent collaborator Rob Moose on violin.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is fresh off being included on this year’s Time100 Next list, for which writer Carmen Maria Machado penned some words about her. In response to that, Bridgers commented on Twitter, “I barely graduated high school and today my favorite author wrote about me for the time 100 next list.”

