On top of her illustrious solo career, Phoebe Bridgers is also known for her collaborations with other artists. Most recently, Bridgers and Conor Oberst united as Better Oblivion Community Center and have been touring in support of their collaborative record. Last year, Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus formed the indie supergroup Boygenius and put forth a critically acclaimed record. Now, Bridgers has collaborated with other musicians on a Tom Waits tribute album, Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Tom Waits, which is out now. Bridgers shared a gentle cover of the track “Georgia Lee,” which originally appeared on Waits’ 1999 record Mule Variations.

The singer gave some context to the track on Twitter. Bridgers said the song was important because it’s about Georgia Lee Moses, a 12-year-old black girl who was murdered without any press, and that the song speaks to her legacy.

This song is about the murder of a 12-year-old black girl named Georgia Lee Moses. No one published anything about her disappearance until after her body was found. It is important. https://t.co/qg6wYSh1fm — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 22, 2019

The song’s lyrics describe the tragedy: “Cold was the night, hard was the ground / They found her in a small grove of trees / Lonesome was the place where Georgia was found / She’s too young to be out on the street.”

Listen to Bridgers cover Waits’ “Georgia Lee” above.

Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Tom Waits is out now via Dualtone. Get it here.