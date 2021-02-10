Back in January of 2020, Porter Robinson returned to music with his first new single since the release of his 2014 album Worlds. The musicians has been teasing his upcoming album Nurture ever since, most recently sharing “Look At The Sky” as his first song of the new year. On the heels of the single’s release, Robinson has now followed up with a surreal visual.

Directed by Samuel Burgess-Johnson, the “Look At The Sky” video opens with Robinson seated at a piano in an indoor meadow. Robinson isn’t alone, however, as he’s shortly joined by a group of friendly ghosts who offer him their assistance.

Speaking about the visual in a statement, Robinson explained his concept:

“I wanted to represent the things we all contribute to this world, and how they last even after we’re gone,” he said. “When I make music in a room by myself, I’m not truly working alone–someone else invented the piano, the computer, the software, even the ideas of melody, chord, harmony and scale. We’re always collaborating with a limitless number of people we don’t know, most of whom aren’t around anymore. We’re all contributing something to the world with our every action, for better or for worse. When we’re gone, let’s hope that the things we leave behind will be useful and beautiful.”

Watch Robinson’s “Look At The Sky” video above.

Nurture is out 4/23 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.