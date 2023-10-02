Here Are Power Trip Festival Set Times For 2023

Power Trip Festival is kicking off for 2023 this weekend, as fans flock to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club for a rocking three-day lineup. While there’s only six acts, they are some serious heavy-hitters in rock music — so it is sure to be an experience.

On Friday, October 6, Iron Maiden starts playing at 6:45 p.m. and will be followed by Guns N’ Roses at 9:25. It’s unclear when the sets actually finish or how late the festival will go, but they are likely sharing the same stage.

Saturday (October 7) follows a similar format, as Judas Priest will open at 6:45, and AC/DC close the night out at 9:25.

Finally, Sunday (October 8) changes things up for the last festival day. Tool will go on at 6:55 p.m.. With the set times pushed back by ten minutes, Metallica will be the closing act at 9:35 p.m..

The venue itself will open the doors at 4 p.m. each day, giving attendees a chance to get as close as possible by arriving early. 3-day General Admission passes are still available for purchase, running $599 + fees. There are also options for reserved floor and grandstand seats, a 3-day “The Pit” option, and VIP packages, with more information on all available through Power Trip Festival’s website.

View a flyer with the set times below.