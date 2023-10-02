Metallica
Getty Image
Indie

Here Are Power Trip Festival Set Times For 2023

Power Trip Festival is kicking off for 2023 this weekend, as fans flock to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club for a rocking three-day lineup. While there’s only six acts, they are some serious heavy-hitters in rock music — so it is sure to be an experience.

On Friday, October 6, Iron Maiden starts playing at 6:45 p.m. and will be followed by Guns N’ Roses at 9:25. It’s unclear when the sets actually finish or how late the festival will go, but they are likely sharing the same stage.

Saturday (October 7) follows a similar format, as Judas Priest will open at 6:45, and AC/DC close the night out at 9:25.

Finally, Sunday (October 8) changes things up for the last festival day. Tool will go on at 6:55 p.m.. With the set times pushed back by ten minutes, Metallica will be the closing act at 9:35 p.m..

The venue itself will open the doors at 4 p.m. each day, giving attendees a chance to get as close as possible by arriving early. 3-day General Admission passes are still available for purchase, running $599 + fees. There are also options for reserved floor and grandstand seats, a 3-day “The Pit” option, and VIP packages, with more information on all available through Power Trip Festival’s website.

View a flyer with the set times below.

