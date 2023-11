Here Are The Primavera Sound São Paulo Set Times For 2023

The set times for the 2024 edition of Primavera Sound São Paolo have been announced. The annual festival started in Barcelona but expanded to Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Santiago de Chile, and São Paulo in 2022. It will kick off on Saturday, December 2, with headliners The Killers and The Cure, along with performances from Bad Religion, Beck, The Hives, Metric, Pet Shop Boys, Slowdive, and more. While you can see the full schedule, which includes pre-shows at Audio Club and Cine Joia, on the website, and check out the highlights below.