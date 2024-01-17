It’s been a couple years since Minneapolis-based trio Prize Horse burst onto the scene with their 2022 EP Welder, making a name for themselves with their particular brand of fuzzy, grungy alt-rock. Now, the band, composed of vocalist/guitarist Jake Beitel, bassist Olivia Johnson, and drummer Jon Brenner are set to drop their debut full-length album, Under Sound.

Packed with excellent breakdowns, cathartic lyrics, and powerful chords, Under Sound marks a strong debut project for the Midwesterners. Tracks like the just-released “Further From My Start” and the kinetic “Stone” compile feelings of detachment and negativity and turn them on their head through biting lyrics and gauzy melodies. Overall, Under Sound marks an exciting new addition to the shoegaze genre.

To celebrate the impeding release of Under Sound, Beitel sits down with Uproxx to talk Raising Cane’s, healing caves, and pinball in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Hefty, Bummer, Iced, Paramount.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like it to be remembered for the feelings it evokes and hope they can still carry through. I don’t expect or need it to be remembered as something world-changing or whatnot. If it connects with anyone, I’m happy.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think me and my bandmates would all agree on Corey Coffman. Gleemer’s music is something we connected on from the beginning of our friendship. Now we know him as producer, mentor, and great friend.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Raising Cane’s on the way home from our last tour. I don’t know why it was so good that day.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Stove, Slow Mass, and Options in Chicago. 2019, I think? 3 of the best live acts I’ve ever seen.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

There’s so many for me, but the first that comes to mind is “Dim Light Coming Down” by Little Kid. That’s one of my favorite songs of all time.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Flights Minneapolis to Vegas.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

In 2019, our old band played in Rapid City, SD at a spot called Cave Collective (RIP). The owners of the venue told us we could come stay with them on their family property, so after the show we headed up what felt like a mountain towards their house. We got inside and one of them just says “So, do you guys wanna see the cave?” We walk through this separate building to another door that leads to a massive staircase in what’s starting to look like a cave. We go down, and it’s basically a tunnel system covered in natural crystals and water deposits. It was one of the most magical places I’d ever been. Then, we run into an older woman, who I think was the owner of the property. She tells us the water from the cave healed her husband’s cancer, and J. Mascis had supposedly played an acoustic set in there. Wild night.