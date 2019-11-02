Yesterday, Rage Against The Machine revealed that they would be reuniting in 2020. Before that, the band’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk were keeping busy as members of Prophets Of Rage, alongside Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord, and B-Real of Cypress Hill. It turns out that the Rage Against The Machine reunion marks the end of Prophets Of Rage, as was confirmed about multiple members of the group.

B-Real wrote on Instagram, “I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we’ve been rocking together. It’s been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y’all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight.”

Chuck D also shared on Twitter, “It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping ZDLR spot warm for @RATM & powering a statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump… And so the bands rock on…. Let’s go.”

So far, Rage Against The Machine have announced a handful of reunion shows, which most notably include appearances at Coachella.