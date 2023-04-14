Diversifying your income is great. Oftentimes, most financial professionals will go above and beyond to encourage their clients to do so. But Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is taking it to the next level. Taking to Twitter, the musician revealed that all of the time he’s spent in Italy has given way to a new professional endeavor, and it has nothing to do with their recently teased forthcoming album.

In a statement uploaded to his professional page, the guitarist revealed that he is now the proud seller of freshly pressed olive oil thanks to the band’s online store, W.A.S.T.E. (We Await Silent Trystero’s Empire).

“The W.A.S.T.E. store has started selling the oil from the olive farm in Italy where I now spend all my time outside of music,” the composer wrote, referring to the farm in the Le Marche region of the country.

Greenwood also revealed in the post that fellow artist and longtime collaborator of Radiohead, Stanley Donwood, also had a hand in the project as he “has kindly designed the label.”

The venture was a massive undertaking, but Greenwood noted, “It’s only a few bottles, but I’m really proud of the final product; for all that, this is what rockstars of a certain age* seem to drift into doing.”

As for the process, he wrote, “It’s an addictive thing though, harvesting and pressing this glorious fruit,” adding the sweetest reward was “spending more and more time with Italian friends in this beautiful country.”

Fans are hoping Jonny Greenwood doesn’t take a page out of Rihanna’s book and that he doesn’t wait nearly seven years until he drops a new project.