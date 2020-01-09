Ratboys Have A Spooky Halloween Adventure In Their ‘I Go Out At Night’ Video

Ratboys closed out 2019 by sharing “Alien With A Sleep Mask On,” the lead single from their upcoming album, Painter’s Devil. Now the group has kicked off 2020 with another new song, “I Go Out At Night.” In the video for the soaring rocker, the group (appropriately) goes out a night and has a spooky Halloween adventure.

Julia Steiner says of the song, “We wanted this song to feel different from the rest, something like a daydream or a fantasy. We experimented with synths during the bridge and the outro. I’m extremely happy with how all of the sounds interact — it comforts me for reasons I find hard to describe.”

Steiner also previously said of the album title, “I was reading about Walt Whitman and there was this very casual sentence that said Whitman worked as a printer’s devil in a printing house in Brooklyn. I had never seen those two words together. They are both very powerful on their own, and together it was just a complete unknown, a total mystery. One of Whitman’s jobs was to test the ink. I don’t know if this actually happened, but I have a feeling that maybe this was one of the first times he experimented with poetry.”

Watch the “I Go Out At Night” video above, and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

2/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/14 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

3/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

3/17-20 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/24 — Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu’s *

3/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

3/29 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

3/30 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

4/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

4/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

4/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

4/05 — San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe *

4/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

4/09 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

4/29 — Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room ^

4/30 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ^

5/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe ^

5/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Monarch ^

5/05 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

5/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ^

5/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

5/09 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

5/10 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^

5/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory ^

5/13 — Nashville, TN @ The Hi-Watt ^

5/14 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

5/15 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^

5/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

* with Ellis

^ with Another Michael

Printer’s Devil is out 2/28 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.