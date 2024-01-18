So far, Real Estate has had some fun during the rollout of their upcoming album, Daniel. They recruited Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna for a The Adventures Of Pete & Pete-inspired “Water Underground” video, for example. Now, with just about a month left before the project’s February 23 street date, the band came up with a neat idea for an album release show.

The band is playing a concert at New York City’s Union Pool on February 22, and admission will be free. There is a significant catch, though: It’s a “Daniel-only” show, meaning your first, middle or last name must be Daniel or something really similar (a press release lists Dan, Danielle, Danny, Daniella, and Danielson as some acceptable derivatives). There might be some non-Daniels in attendance, though, as they’ll be allowed in, but only as a plus-one to a permissible Daniel.

If you got lucky with naming as it applies to this specific scenario (or if you have a Daniel in your life willing to escort you), learn more about getting tickets at the band’s website.

This news was also accompanied today (January 18) with the release of a new single, “Haunted World.” It’s a mellow, twangy number dealing with existentialism. The band’s Martin Courtney says of the tune, “‘Haunted World’ sounds like a ’90s sitcom theme to us. Network execs — this song is available and we are ready and willing to sell to the highest bidder. We’re super happy with how this one turned out. We had a nice arrangement worked out before we headed to Nashville to record, but it really came to life in the studio. Sometimes a song will surprise you like that.”

Listen to “Haunted World” above.

Daniel is out 2/23 via Domino. Find more information here.