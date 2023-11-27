Real Estate was one of the premier indie rock groups of the 2010s, and they started the current decade strong with their 2020 album The Main Thing. Now they’re keeping it rolling: Today (November 27), the band announced Daniel, their sixth album. The 11-track LP is set for February 23, 2024.

They also shared a video for breezy lead single “Water Underground” and it’s a lot of fun, especially if you’re a ’90s Nickelodeon fan. The clip is inspired by the classic show The Adventures Of Pete & Pete and even stars the program’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna.

Real Estate singer Martin Courtney says of the song, “This song is about writing songs. I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”

Tamberelli also noted, “New Jersey roots are hard to break. Julian [lynch, guitar], Alex [Bleeker, bass and vocals], and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

Watch the “Water Underground” video above. Below, find the Daniel cover art and tracklist, along with Real Estate’s 2024 tour dates.