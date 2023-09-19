R.E.M. will be honoring the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album, Up, with a special reissue. The new version will include a live recording of the band’s 1999 performance from Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre. According to Pitchfork, they were intended to film an appearance on Party Of Five, but were actually doing a set.

As a preview to fans, they have dropped the live version of “Daysleeper,” which you can check out above. The release will be available on both CD and vinyl formats.

Continue scrolling for the complete tracklist for R.E.M.’s Up reissue.

1. “Airportman”

2. “Lotus”

3. “Suspicion”

4. “Hope”

5. “At My Most Beautiful”

6. “The Apologist”

7. “Sad Professor”

8. “You’re In The Air”

9. “Walk Unafraid”

10. “Why Not Smile”

11. “Daysleeper (Remastered 2023)”

12. “Diminished”

13. “Parakeet”

14. “Falls To Climb”

1. “Introduction” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

2. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

3. “Lotus” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

4. “Daysleeper” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

5. “Country Feedback” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

6. “Walk Unafraid” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

7. “Losing My Religion” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

8. “Parakeet” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

9. “The Apologist” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

10. “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

11. “I’m Not Over You” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

12. “Man On The Moon” (Live at the Palace / 1999)

Up (25th Anniversary Edition) is out 11/10. Find more information here.