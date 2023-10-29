Saturday Night Live continues to deliver a promising set of guests in its 49th season. Next month boasts an equally exciting guestlist.

On November 11, Wonka actor Timothée Chalamet is set to host the show. Boygenius will perform as the show’s musical guest that night. Chalamet’s appearance arrives about a month before wide theatrical release of Wonka — an origin story about the fictional chocolatier, Willy Wonka, created by Roald Dahl.

Boygenius’s performance comes near the end of an exciting year for the musical trio, comprised of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers. Back in March, Boygenius released their critically-acclaimed debut album, The Record. The trio performed at Coachella in April, during their set proclaiming “F*ck Ron Desantis.” Earlier this month, Boygenius released a follow-up to The Record, an EP titled The Rest.

Chalamet’s upcoming hosting gig marks his second on SNL, his first being in 2020. He made a brief cameo in a 2021 episode as well.

In an interview with GQ, Chalamet described getting into character for Wonka as a “throwback to LaGuardia.”

“We’re telling a story here,” said Chalamet. “This isn’t, like, athletic naturalism. It’s a shot of earnestness and sincerity, without the cynicism or dread or all the stuff we’re exhausted by.”

Saturday Night Live broadcasts on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 p.m. CST. You can also stream episodes of SNL on Peacock.