Róisín Murphy finds herself in some hot water at the moment.

Over the past week or so, a screenshot of a Murphy comment on Facebook has made the rounds. In it, she seemingly responds to being called a “TERF,” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” The comment reads, “Please don’t call me a terf, please don’t keep using that word against women [folded hands emojis] I beg you! but puberty blockers ARE F*CKED, absolutely desolate, big Pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.”

How disappointing of @roisinmurphy. The (along with her talent of course) the queer community has basically maintained her career. This will break plenty of fans hearts and is factually incorrect. So upsetting. pic.twitter.com/g61omHs4Or — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) August 23, 2023

Now, she offered a statement in response this morning (August 29). It begins, “I have been thrown into a very public discourse in an arena I’m uncomfortable in and deeply unsuitable for. I cannot apologise enough for being the reason for this eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social-media fire and brimstone. To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heartbreaking.”

She also explained the story behind her comment, saying, “I’ve had a personal Facebook account for years. The morning I made these comments I was scrolling and I brought up a specific issue that was only broadly related to the original post. It was something that had been on my mind. I knew my friends were informed about the topic. I should’ve known too that I was stepping out of line.”

It appears this could be Murphy’s last comment on the matter, as she wrote, “I will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain. I’m not in the slightest bit interested in turning it into ANY kind of ‘campaign’, because campaigning is not what I do.”

Read Murphy’s full statement below.